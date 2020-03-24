China to Lift Lockdown in Wuhan The city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in China has been on lockdown since Jan.

23 in order to slow the spread of the disease.

Travel restrictions in the city are expected to end on April 8, after more than 2 months in lockdown.

The virus is believed to have emerged in the Hubei Province's capital city some time in late December.

COVID-19 killed more than 2,500 people in Wuhan alone, accounting for nearly 80% of China's total deaths of more than 3,200.

New confirmed cases in China have dwindled in recent days, with nearly all now attributed to travelers returning from overseas.

As safety measures begin to loosen, officials around China say the threat remains of a resurgence of the virus from overseas.

The virus has now spread to over 100 countries and caused severe shutdowns in many of the world's major cities.