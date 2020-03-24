Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China to Lift Lockdown in Wuhan

China to Lift Lockdown in Wuhan

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
China to Lift Lockdown in Wuhan

China to Lift Lockdown in Wuhan

China to Lift Lockdown in Wuhan The city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in China has been on lockdown since Jan.

23 in order to slow the spread of the disease.

Travel restrictions in the city are expected to end on April 8, after more than 2 months in lockdown.

The virus is believed to have emerged in the Hubei Province's capital city some time in late December.

COVID-19 killed more than 2,500 people in Wuhan alone, accounting for nearly 80% of China's total deaths of more than 3,200.

New confirmed cases in China have dwindled in recent days, with nearly all now attributed to travelers returning from overseas.

As safety measures begin to loosen, officials around China say the threat remains of a resurgence of the virus from overseas.

The virus has now spread to over 100 countries and caused severe shutdowns in many of the world's major cities.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tayyyhfilthy

Taylor RT @QuickTake: China will end the lockdown of #Wuhan on April 8. The #coronavirus restrictions in most of Hubei province will end at midni… 2 seconds ago

TMN25

Todd Ness RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/3qCQhBkth8 • Chinese authorities plan to lift travel restrictions imposed on Wuhan next month. •… 20 seconds ago

kyliesmiles101

Kylie China to lift lockdown on city of Wuhan more than two months after coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/1eeg6YZbM4 25 seconds ago

Jeffguy96463627

Jeffguy RT @business: BREAKING: China’s Wuhan to lift lockdown measures on April 8 https://t.co/9NQnmbAOSp https://t.co/RpQtli9FWT 27 seconds ago

UVeteran81

Usmc_Veteran81 RT @ABCNewsLive: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says rate of coronavirus infection is "spiking." "The apex is higher than we thought, and the… 28 seconds ago

sallydibben

Sally Dibben RT @cnni: China has announced it will lift the lockdown on Wuhan, the city at ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic, on April 8, marking… 46 seconds ago

fotopak

okeh RT @AFP: #UPDATES China announces a lockdown will be lifted on more than 50 million people in central Hubei province, but fears rise over a… 48 seconds ago

Vox_Democracy

𝓚𝓪𝓽 🌊 ✍️ 🇺🇸 PLEASE 𝗡𝗢 𝗙𝗕𝗥 𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗦 RT @ThisWeekABC: NY Gov. Cuomo says Pres. Trump has understandable point about the economy, but "no American is going to say accelerate the… 48 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.