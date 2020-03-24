

Tweets about this Federico Meloni RT @Gizmodo: India locks down entire population of 1.3 billion for 21 days https://t.co/BXN6IJGzNg https://t.co/v1uZYZvdp9 10 seconds ago Rebellion RT @WarsontheBrink: Here, Prime Minister of India locks down a country with a Population of 1.3 Billion people despite them having more poo… 17 seconds ago Gizmodo India locks down entire population of 1.3 billion for 21 days https://t.co/BXN6IJGzNg https://t.co/v1uZYZvdp9 23 seconds ago Africa Times of News India locks down 1.3 billion people: Live coronavirus updates https://t.co/hoF5uyRvnG 1 minute ago Very Newsy Coronavirus outbreak: India locks down 1.3 billion people for 21 days. https://t.co/ADiAzoPlCb https://t.co/LNj52XfbRo 2 minutes ago Fiwivibe India locks down 1.3 billion people https://t.co/5AhZJtnUuC https://t.co/YWcjMakAcm 2 minutes ago Valentine Bobby RT @TundeTASH: NEW: India locks down entire country for 21 days. There are over 1 billion people in India. 2 minutes ago Post of Asia India locks down 1.3 billion people: Live coronavirus updates https://t.co/U0Zqtkq7vf https://t.co/BSV0aAI8ak 6 minutes ago