How Archibald The Chicken Became Tony Hale’s Hero

Tony Hale wants to be just like Archibald (of “Archibald’s Next Big Thing”) when he grows up!

The inspiration for the Netflix animated series came from Tony Hale’s real-life experience, and now he strives to see the best in everyone just like Archibald does.

