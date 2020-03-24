Popeyes wants you to 'fried chicken and chill' with free Netflix

Popeyes is causing a wave of excitement online thanks to an unorthodox new giveaway.

The fast-food chain, which has been no stranger to going viral since its fried chicken sandwich, now has a new offer for customers: free Netflix.

Announced through a video shared to Twitter, the “Fried Chicken and Chill” campaign claims to offer a streaming login for 1,000 customers.

Popeyes may be advertising that its “sharing” a login with its “family,” but in reality, the chain appears to be giving out new logins altogether.

The accounts will be active for just one month, according to Adweek.

To enter the competition, customers simply post a photo of themselves eating Popeyes, along with the hashtag #ThatPasswordFromPopeyes.

The first 1,000 people to do so will get that much-coveted free login