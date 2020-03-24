Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Popeyes wants you to 'fried chicken and chill' with free Netflix

Popeyes wants you to 'fried chicken and chill' with free Netflix

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Popeyes wants you to 'fried chicken and chill' with free Netflix

Popeyes wants you to 'fried chicken and chill' with free Netflix

Popeyes is causing a wave of excitement online thanks to an unorthodox new giveaway.

The fast-food chain, which has been no stranger to going viral since its fried chicken sandwich, now has a new offer for customers: free Netflix.

Announced through a video shared to Twitter, the “Fried Chicken and Chill” campaign claims to offer a streaming login for 1,000 customers.

Popeyes may be advertising that its “sharing” a login with its “family,” but in reality, the chain appears to be giving out new logins altogether.

The accounts will be active for just one month, according to Adweek.

To enter the competition, customers simply post a photo of themselves eating Popeyes, along with the hashtag #ThatPasswordFromPopeyes.

The first 1,000 people to do so will get that much-coveted free login

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ladiocelina

Diocelina RT @Adweek: Popeyes is giving a Netflix username and password to 1,000 customers who tweet a picture of themselves with their at-home fried… 16 hours ago

Adweek

Adweek Popeyes is giving a Netflix username and password to 1,000 customers who tweet a picture of themselves with their a… https://t.co/KsV84V4pI2 20 hours ago

AwesomeNobdy

Awesome Nobody RT @awarring: In need of a Netflix account? Popeyes has got you covered. They are giving a Netflix username and password to 1,000 customers… 1 day ago

MangaFox

Brian Lockett America would be broke, bored, and bland without black American culturism always somehow finding its way into white… https://t.co/fD2dtNRLl6 1 day ago

awarring

Annette Warring In need of a Netflix account? Popeyes has got you covered. They are giving a Netflix username and password to 1,000… https://t.co/OhLgpXZ4oy 1 day ago

reelchi_reel360

ReelChicago.com and Reel360.com Popeyes wants you to eat fried chicken and chill w/Netflix https://t.co/9AkMOzYaU3 https://t.co/YeYttVSJ2i 2 days ago

FastFoodPrices

Fast Food Prices Popeyes Wants You To “Fried Chicken ‘N’ Chill” With A Free Netflix Login https://t.co/oQrheJgjfn 2 days ago

GuiltyEats

Guilty Eats It may be too late to enter #Popeyes #FriedChickenNchill with #Netflix, but there are many other fun deals! https://t.co/r7OWECZikc 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.