Matt Hancock appeals for NHS volunteer force

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:11s
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has appealed for 250,000 people to join a new NHS volunteer force to help support the health service battle Covid-19.

The Health Secretary also announced a new hospital will be opened at the Excel Centre in London to ensure there is enough capacity to cope with the demand.

Report by Keaneyn.

