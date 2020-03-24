Matt Hancock appeals for NHS volunteer force

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has appealed for 250,000 people to join a new NHS volunteer force to help support the health service battle Covid-19.

The Health Secretary also announced a new hospital will be opened at the Excel Centre in London to ensure there is enough capacity to cope with the demand.

Report by Keaneyn.

