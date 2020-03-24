Global  

PG&E Pleads Guilty to 84 Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter in Connection With 2018 Camp Fire

Pacific Gas & Electric will plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for a swath of death and destruction left behind after its fraying electrical grid ignited a 2018 wildfire that destroyed three Northern California towns and drove the nation's largest utility into bankruptcy.

