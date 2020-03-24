Penguins in the US have 'field trip' to visit other animals in zoo before COVID-19 lockdown now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published Penguins in the US have 'field trip' to visit other animals in zoo before COVID-19 lockdown This is the adorable moment a penguin had a field trip inside a zoo in Chicago, Illinois on March 16, during the COVID-19 lockdown. The penguin day out was organised by the Shedd Aquarium. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Penguins in the US have 'field trip' to visit other animals in zoo before COVID-19 lockdown This is the adorable moment a penguin had a field trip inside a zoo in Chicago, Illinois on March 16, during the COVID-19 lockdown. The penguin day out was organised by the Shedd Aquarium. The facility is scheduled to be closed on March 29 so employees were keen to let the creatures have some last minute exercise. One member of staff at the zoo said: ''Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd, Wellington seemed most interested in the fish in Amazon Rising. It also seemed interested in their unusual visitor.'' The Shedd Aquarium announced it was closing temporarily after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot banned public gatherings over 1,000 people and asked for any planned gathering of more than 250 people to be canceled. "Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviours,'' the aquarium said. Museums and parks have been temporarily closed down to the public to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.





