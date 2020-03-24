Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers Some 250,000 volunteers in good health are being recruited by the Government to help vulnerable people – while the ExCeL Centre in London will be converted into a new NHS hospital, Matt Hancock has announced. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this RedarmyBotforYes RT @irishexaminer: Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers https://t.co/XQJo1F9SGI 2 minutes ago david earley Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers https://t.co/1lFqIvSeFG via @yahooNewsUK 4 minutes ago BreakingNews.ie Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers https://t.co/yuk1vUH1tV 22 minutes ago Irish Examiner Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers https://t.co/XQJo1F9SGI 22 minutes ago Evening Express Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers https://t.co/c8VgHgzKOU https://t.co/fHJUTjDSTB 25 minutes ago SAYLOR Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers https://t.co/0zYf75UNH9 via @yahooNewsUK 25 minutes ago Justin Stares The virus has knocked out a quarter of Belgium's workforce. More than 1 million now "temporarily unemployed", accor… https://t.co/cauAPSfAwJ 47 minutes ago Donald Virus Trump @CNN Probably about a quarter of a million people already covid-19 positive in NY. Brace for impact. 2 hours ago