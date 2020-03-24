Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers

Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers

Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers

Some 250,000 volunteers in good health are being recruited by the Government to help vulnerable people – while the ExCeL Centre in London will be converted into a new NHS hospital, Matt Hancock has announced.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RolandS13014285

RedarmyBotforYes RT @irishexaminer: Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers https://t.co/XQJo1F9SGI 2 minutes ago

davidea74707971

david earley Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers https://t.co/1lFqIvSeFG via @yahooNewsUK 4 minutes ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers https://t.co/yuk1vUH1tV 22 minutes ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers https://t.co/XQJo1F9SGI 22 minutes ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers https://t.co/c8VgHgzKOU https://t.co/fHJUTjDSTB 25 minutes ago

JoseSaylor

SAYLOR Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers https://t.co/0zYf75UNH9 via @yahooNewsUK 25 minutes ago

JustinStares

Justin Stares The virus has knocked out a quarter of Belgium's workforce. More than 1 million now "temporarily unemployed", accor… https://t.co/cauAPSfAwJ 47 minutes ago

TrumpIsTheVirus

Donald Virus Trump @CNN Probably about a quarter of a million people already covid-19 positive in NY. Brace for impact. 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.