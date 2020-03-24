76ers and Devils Cut Pay and Move to Four-Day Work Week The owners of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils notified its employees of the change on Monday.

Salaried, full-time employees could undergo pay cuts up to 20% and will be moving to a four-day workweek, according to a statement released by Scott O'Neil, CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

Scott O'Neil, via statement O'Neil said the move was "to ensure we can continue to support and operate our businesses during these uncertain times without reducing our workforce." Scott O'Neil, via statement The NBA said it plans to pay its players their full salaries due on April 1, but the league left has yet to make a decision for salaries due on April 15.