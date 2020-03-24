Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Airlines Consider Shutting Down Flights Across U.S.

Airlines Consider Shutting Down Flights Across U.S.

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Airlines Consider Shutting Down Flights Across U.S.

Airlines Consider Shutting Down Flights Across U.S.

U.S. airlines are discussing the possibility of voluntarily shutting down almost all passenger flights across the country, reports say.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RigoReporting

Rigo's Real Reality RT @KTLA: Airlines consider shutting down flights across U.S. @SteveKuzj reports https://t.co/nyrf8wQGvo 8 minutes ago

KTLA

KTLA Airlines consider shutting down flights across U.S. @SteveKuzj reports https://t.co/nyrf8wQGvo 29 minutes ago

PeLeif

Preben Pedersen RT @WSJ: U.S. airlines consider shutting down passenger flights in the country, the White House discusses easing social-distancing measures… 42 minutes ago

Yateswife

Sally Yates @realDonaldTrump please consider shutting down the airlines... that’s how it’s spreading 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.