People Play Bingo From Their Balconies While Self-Quarantining now < > Embed Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:16s - Published People Play Bingo From Their Balconies While Self-Quarantining These people were practicing social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland. To keep their spirits up, they started playing bingo from their balconies. The organizer called out the numbers on a microphone, and people responded by shouting from their balconies. 0

