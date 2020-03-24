Denton County Issues Stay At Home Order: ‘All Social Events Must Stop, Period’ now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:54s - Published Denton County Issues Stay At Home Order: ‘All Social Events Must Stop, Period’ While most states have mandated closures in response to COVID-19, Texas is largely leaving it up local governments to decide how to proceed. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dallas Courier RT @FOX4: #BREAKING: Denton County issues stay-at-home order that will begin at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday https://t.co/AkmAYwk4HQ 3 minutes ago CrazyNdaLazDayz RT @FOX4: All four major counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are now under a stay-at-home order. https://t.co/XSzi4B5oBD 3 minutes ago Michelle. RT @NBCDFW: BREAKING: Denton County issues a stay-at-home order that will go into effect at midnight Wednesday. https://t.co/r8NOfeWzRB 4 minutes ago DMN Opinion Denton County issues stay-at-home order https://t.co/Vtd9YzsK03 via @DentonRC 4 minutes ago Gloria Campos RT @ChrisCBlake: Denton County Issues Stay-at-Home Order to Stall Spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/UkGCClRoQ1 5 minutes ago Chris Blake Denton County Issues Stay-at-Home Order to Stall Spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/UkGCClRoQ1 8 minutes ago