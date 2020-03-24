Banded bullfrog eats mayflies that landed in garden after rainstorm in Thailand

A banded bullfrog was seen gulping down dozens of flies alongside a pet dog who did the same thing.

Henrik Highmountain filmed the two animals tucking into the swarm of mayflies that landed in his front yard in Udon Thani, north eastern Thailand, in the evening of March 7.

The expat said the flies and frogs emerged after a dry period which was followed by a couple of days of heavy rain.

He said: "I just thought it was so funny to see my dog eating termites together with the banded bullfrogs.'' The Banded bullfrog, or Kaloula pulchra, is native to South-East Asia.

They eat various kinds of insects.