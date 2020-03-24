Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Banded bullfrog eats mayflies that landed in garden after rainstorm in Thailand

Banded bullfrog eats mayflies that landed in garden after rainstorm in Thailand

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Banded bullfrog eats mayflies that landed in garden after rainstorm in Thailand

Banded bullfrog eats mayflies that landed in garden after rainstorm in Thailand

A banded bullfrog was seen gulping down dozens of flies alongside a pet dog who did the same thing.

Henrik Highmountain filmed the two animals tucking into the swarm of mayflies that landed in his front yard in Udon Thani, north eastern Thailand, in the evening of March 7.

The expat said the flies and frogs emerged after a dry period which was followed by a couple of days of heavy rain.

He said: "I just thought it was so funny to see my dog eating termites together with the banded bullfrogs.'' The Banded bullfrog, or Kaloula pulchra, is native to South-East Asia.

They eat various kinds of insects.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.