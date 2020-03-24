Trump challenged on his early bid to reopen economy 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:44s - Published Trump challenged on his early bid to reopen economy A week after millions of Americans began taking shelter at home from the coronavirus, health experts and investors warned against easing restrictions too soon even though the clampdown is devastating the U.S. economy. Yahaira Jacquez reports. 0

