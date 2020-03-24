Couples should 'test their relationship' through Covid-19

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer has suggested couples living in separate households should stay in their own households or 'test the strength of their relationship' and move in together.

During the daily government briefing on Covid-19 Dr Jenny Harries stressed the need for people to stay within their homes and avoid switching between households.

Report by Keaneyn.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn