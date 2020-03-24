'Type of curfew': PM Modi declares 21-day lockdown over COVID-19 l Full speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ‘total lockdown’ for 21 days in India to combat coronavirus pandemic.

This lockdown will be in place for 21 days and more stringent than Janta Curfew, he added.

The Prime Minister described the situation in different countries due to the pandemic that has infected more than 3.5 lakh people and killed over 16,000.

All essential items will however be available, the PM added.