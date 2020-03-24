Global  

US surgeon general warns of blood shortages

US surgeon general warns of blood shortages
US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is asking healthy Americans to give blood.
US surgeon general warns of blood shortages

The u.s. surgeon general is asking people to give blood... the response to the corona virus has severely impacted the u.s. blood supply.

With school closures and workers at home, 25 percent of vitalant blood centers collections expected for march disappeared...alm ost overnight.

Our cofers are getting very low, verym very, low so we really need help replacing those units through the end of june... vitalant has had more than 14 hundred blood drives canceled... equal to 41 thousand uncollected blood donations.

So healthy donors are being asked to schedule an appointment at their centers in chico, redding and yuba city.### a




