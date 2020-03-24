Global  

Small business story

Also mentions the mall closing
Andy beshear closing all non-essential retail starting tonight.... small businesses are concerned about their future.

Abc 36's alex king went to peggy's gifts and accessories in lexington where the owner is trying to prepare for what comes next.

Sot: duration:01 peggy queen: "that's the thing right now... it's so uncertain."

On monday... all non-essential retail businesses close their doors.

Govenor andy beshear reminding kentuckians... that does not include grocery stores, pharmacies, drug stores, liquor stores and gas stations.

These options will all remain open so beshear says there is no need to rush to these stores and hoard food and other products.

Peggy queen is the owner of peggy's gifts and accessories... sot: duration:11 peggy: "it's scary, it's really scary.

I love to say oh i'm fine.

I love to sugar coat things but can't really sugar coat this.

It's scary.

I've been in business thirty years, i've never seen anything like it.

It's going to be different and we're just trying to make it through."

Peggy says they're almost in survival mode... because the store has full-time employees, who she says depend on the her and who she still wants to continue to pay.

Beshear says... those retailers being ordered to close can still offer phone and online orders through curbside or delivery.

For those small business owners who are having doubts... queen says don't give up.

Sot: duration:14 peggy: "we can't give up, that would be crazy.

I feel like just cut the expenses you can cut, support your people any way you can support them and try to keep paying them cause it's not just us it effects... it effects everyone.

It's a trickle down."

Queen says although the store is closed... they will continue to sell products on the store website.

In lexington, alex king, abc 36 news.

Fayette mall has closed its doors.

Mall officials say it's in response to an executive order by governor beshear that all non-essential retail businesses close.

They say some restaurants may remain open for take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery services.

Among the




