Tokyo Olympics Moved to 2021 Due to Coronavirus | THR News

Ibekwe Uchechukwu Emmanuel RT @Reuters: The Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021, as the coronavirus crisis continued to disrupt the international sporting showpiece… 26 minutes ago

Cheri Wilson 🤟🌊🧷🗽 RT @ryanjhaas: With the Tokyo Olympics postponed, Oregon could suffer. Major track events in Eugene this year and next are likely to be mov… 44 minutes ago

Anna F. Mcdearmond RT @RewardMyTravel: 1 of the most influential members of the IOC said the Games will likely be moved to 2021 https://t.co/j51FYtRnlw via @t… 45 minutes ago

Ryan Haas With the Tokyo Olympics postponed, Oregon could suffer. Major track events in Eugene this year and next are likely… https://t.co/p3mkESUVby 46 minutes ago

Randi Scott POSTPONED: Summer Olympics officially moved to 2021. https://t.co/EMhFqrSCSY 1 hour ago

Tomas Sedovic I've been extremely excited about the 2020 Olympics -- the first ones with climbing as a discipline! So I'm really… https://t.co/ioBnprhJWv 1 hour ago

Karolos Grohmann latest: #Tokyo2020 Games moved to 2021 as 'light at end of pandemic tunnel' https://t.co/SmfabA8l74 #Japan #coronavirus #Olympics 1 hour ago