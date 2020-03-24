Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Scam Alert - 03/24/20

Coronavirus Scam Alert - 03/24/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Scam Alert - 03/24/20

Coronavirus Scam Alert - 03/24/20

Scammers are using the coronavirus pandemic to prey on the elderly.

Winston County sheriff Jason Pugh says several older residents received a call telling them to go to a local hospital.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus Scam Alert - 03/24/20

Scammers are using the coronavirus pandemic to prey on the elderly.

// winston county sheriff jason pugh says several older residents received a call telling them to go to a local hospital or clinic immediately.

// the caller claimed that the victim had a medical issue that must be addressed.

// pugh says if you get an unexpected call from your medical provider, call the doctor's office back once you hang up to verify the information.

// elderly residents are not advised to go to medical facilities unless it's absolutely necessary.

// pugh isn't sure why someone would endanger the lives of others during this virus outbreak




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SurfCityJay

SurfCityJay RT @FOXLA: SCAM ALERT: NO healthcare provider, law enforcement or any government agency is going door-to-door testing for #coronavirus. If… 32 seconds ago

DrNeilJMurray

Neil J Murray PhD RT @bhamts: SCAM ALERT Scammers are looking to profit from the worry and concerns caused by coronavirus. The below image is of a SCAM text… 2 minutes ago

NottsCC

Nottinghamshire County Council ⚠️ SCAM ALERT ⚠️ Our Trading Standards team is aware of a number of scams which are taking advantage of the… https://t.co/zXJ2EeVLyZ 2 minutes ago

BelmontCare

Belmont Healthcare BEWARE - Scammers and criminals are already looking for opportunities to scam people as a result of the Coronavirus… https://t.co/0f4Sbe6uh8 4 minutes ago

SiobhanLoweNI

Siobhan Lowe Ulster Bank RT @UlsterBankNI: Coronavirus scam alert for Business customers: Vishing With many people adjusting to a new daily routine, it's never bee… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.