Coronavirus Scam Alert - 03/24/20

Scammers are using the coronavirus pandemic to prey on the elderly.
// winston county sheriff jason pugh says several older residents received a call telling them to go to a local hospital or clinic immediately.
// the caller claimed that the victim had a medical issue that must be addressed.
// pugh says if you get an unexpected call from your medical provider, call the doctor's office back once you hang up to verify the information.
// elderly residents are not advised to go to medical facilities unless it's absolutely necessary.
// pugh isn't sure why someone would endanger the lives of others during this virus outbreak