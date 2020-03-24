Coronavirus Scam Alert - 03/24/20

Scammers are using the coronavirus pandemic to prey on the elderly.

winston county sheriff jason pugh says several older residents received a call telling them to go to a local hospital or clinic immediately.

the caller claimed that the victim had a medical issue that must be addressed.

pugh says if you get an unexpected call from your medical provider, call the doctor's office back once you hang up to verify the information.

elderly residents are not advised to go to medical facilities unless it's absolutely necessary.

pugh isn't sure why someone would endanger the lives of others during this virus outbreak