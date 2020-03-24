Ford to Turn F-150 Parts into Medical Equipment for Coronavirus Response now < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:19s - Published Ford to Turn F-150 Parts into Medical Equipment for Coronavirus Response Harnessing the cooling fans from F-150 pickups and the battery packs for its power tools, Ford on Tuesday announced that it will start making sorely-needed ventilators, respirators and medical face masks to help alleviate dire shortages as coronavirus cases surge across the country. 0

