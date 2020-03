Casa Video remains open during outbreak

HIGHLIGHTING A BUSINESS THATOPENED IT'S DOORS IN 1983 ANDWAS ALSO IN OUR 'ABSOLUTELYARIZONA SEGMENT.'

CASA VIDEOIS STILL OPEN TO RENT MOVIES-- AND IS ONE OF ONLY ABOUT100 VIDEO STORES LEFT IN THECOUNTRY.

EVEN WITH SAFETYPROTOCOLS IN PLACE -- CASAVIDEO IS TAKING ORDERS FORMOVIES, BEVERAGES -- ANYTHINGIT RENTS AND SELLS FORCURBSIDE SERVICE.

TO SEE THEIROPTIONS AND PLACE AN ORDER --HEAD TO CASA VIDEO DOT COM.AND TO SEE OTHER BUSINESSESTHAT ARE STILL OPEN -- YOU CANCHECK THOSE OUT ON OURWEBSITE, KGUN9 DOT COM.WITH STUD