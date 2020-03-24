Local officials talk new stay at home order

They have to be paid, but now.

And the house and the senate as of ten minutes before i got on this call -- excuse me, this call -- this program, it looks like they're pretty close to a deal.

It's not everything that i would want, nor that i think the democrats want, but it's pretty good.

It has about $1,200 direct checks or payments for folks and it puts people in $500 per child.

It's in a position where it's going to -- they're going to take further actions on things like student loan forgiveness, everything for utility bills.

They're going to talk about implementing this effectively and transparently, and the money that would go to major corporations has to be paid back.

It can't be used to, in fact, raise salaries or buybacks.

We should be focusing on keeping people on the payroll.

There's a lot that's moving.

We're going to get through this.

We're going to get through this but we should be listening to the experts, the health experts, people who know what they're talking about.

We can work out the economic responses to this which are being done now.

>> mr. vice president, this is sunny again.

Republicans have been reluctant to openly criticize the president's initial response to the virus.

Democrats haven't.

What do you say to americans who feel that democrats are in a way politicizing the issue and that we should be standing behind the president because this is an american problem?

>> i think there's truth to both sides.

That's why if you notice on what i've been doing, i've not been criticizing the president but i've been pointing out where there's disagreement as to how to proceed.

As i pointed out yesterday in a presentation i made online which i guess 3.5 million people watched it or something like that i was told, is that he's not -- the coronavirus is not his fault but the lack of speed with which to respond to it has to move much faster.

I don't think we want -- as i pointed out, this is not about democrat or republican.

This is not about what your party is.

It's about getting through this.

The american people don't want us in a political fight and i want no part of a political fight either, but when the president says things that, in fact, turn out not to be accurate, we should not say you're lying.

We should say, mr. president, that's not the fact.

Here's the deal.

For example, when he said we had all the tests available, well, they weren't available.

Now, maybe he didn't know they weren't available.

It's important for people to know that they weren't available yet.

When he talked about -- you may recall i suggested he invoke the wartime legislation that allows him to be a wartime president in the defense production act where he can go into a company and say, i want you to start producing ventilators.

You have the capacity to do that, or masks or whatever.

He signed the order but he didn't implement it and so folks like me, although i suggested that he get it and sign it, he should be implementing it.

It's about speed.

>> letted of those we have four positives, no additional public contacts have been identified, which is good news, but disease investigations are on going.

I would like to put throughout that we do anticipate a few cases this week, mainly household transmission and so we've within working with those individuals pro actively to get an idea of their could be tacts so that's -- we're working within our communicable disease response.

I would also like to refolks that ppe donations are being received.

We're looking for those ppe donations at our delta warehouse at 3050 north delta highway.

I saw a picture yesterday of some of the donations that have come in and it is absolutely inspiring.

There is a huge stack there however it is just a drop in the bucket of what we will need and anticipate needing, so please, if in an industry that is part of the governor's orders, you have been shut down look at your ppe supply and can make donations, please do so.

One thing of note, blood donations.

We've had some of our partners with blood collection reach out to us and encourage us to make the announce that blood donations are on going.

Blood is needed for this response and other medical needs in the community and they've seen a drop off in the blood donations, which is understandable being that given people are being directed to stay home but this is absolutely an essential service with blood works northwest and a few other partners have mobile units on their website and the locations of those so please look on their website and find out where those are in the community and we encourage people to make that trip to make blood.

I would like to point out the fact that childcare is actively happening through our partners in our school directs, that is fantastic news and we would like to thank them for making that service available to first responders and members of our medical community.

If you are a first responder or member of the medical community and have a need for childcare, work through our employer to make that happen.

It is a great service and we're thankful our first responders and members of our medical community focus in on the work that needs to be done right now um i would like to call out the fact that our public health divides and around the return to work slips has received more clarity.

As of last night, public health is making the recommendation to all employers in lane county to cease needing or requiring a back to work verification for individuals who have been sick.

That might be confusing for people, you're trying to prevent the spread we don't want sick people going to work.

We absolutely agree we don't want second people to go to work, however the need for that verification slip in particular is really what's slowing down our medica medical community's d to give care.

So if you are an employer, cease the need for that verification, instead we're asking people to stay home for 72-hours after they do not have a fever and after their cough subsides without the use or help of medicine.

It is important people stay vigilant on monitoring their symptoms so they know what their fever is looking like and really, as you start to feel better, cease using some of those medications so you can accurately monitor your situation so, as most people are aware, the governor's stay home, save lives took effect in the early hours this morning this closes a significant swath of our business community, and first off, he would just like to acknowledge the fact that those folks are going to be hit pretty hard, so please, you know, your compassion as community members is appreciated a as we negotiate this going forward.

I know that our business of, our continuity section within our emergency operations center is working very hard to identify both public and private sources of funding, so we can bring those dollars to our small businesses in lieu of the sba loans being made available at the federal level.

Please look for new news on that coming soon.

We're going have our partners from our city come up and talking a little bit more about how this is being actualized at the local level, the governor's orders, that is.

First, i would like that to talk on a few points, first being the homeless response.

From the get-go we look at which of our communities are at risk, most vulnerable.

We identified one of those communities so we have' been looking at how do we plan for individuals who are issued a stay at home order when they don't have a home so, part of that process is looking at where the cdc guide lines are and to that effort, we've identified and worked with our partners in eugene and other partners in the commune time out form out reach teams to identify people where they are sea at so wherever they might be sheltering right now lurk in a tent or the street, and making contact with them, figuring out what resources they might need, providing basic medical screening so we can connect them with services, if needed.

As i mentioned before, we have the funk up in place if we have individuals in need of quarantine or isolation, if they're showing symptoms but not needing to be hospitalized so that function is already going.

These out reach teams are looking at people right now and making sure they have adequate ability to stay where they are, if that is what needs to happen.

Also, another part of this response is identifying emergency respite shelters for folks who would like to move that way, so that is going to happen both in springfield and eugene, and the details are forth coming on exactly what that looks like but the work going on right now, people are being trained and the facilities are being set up.

I know that within the facilities there is going to be a component of medical screening per cdc guidelines so we can identify individuals that have stoles and have them in a separate area from those not displaying symptoms and also providing food and basic medical care, as well.

So all of that is being done with cdc guidelines in place.

Look be for more news on that coming up.

The public health perspective on the governor's orders is an important conversation.

Really what we do, what we look at is how are we going to respond medically and through public health practices, and this is absolutely an effective strategy in flattening the curve and reducing the number of new cases, so really, to break it down, one of the things that staying at home does is it slows down the transmission and the occurrence of new cases.

As you can imagine, that's really important for us, both in trying to reduce the impact to daily life and to the over all systems that are being affected right now, with also in our ability to respond as a med control adviser community, if we see that large inuntation of cases, especially the severe cases, then that really hampers our ability to respond.

A we slow down which staying home, taking away the element this virus needs to transmit, which is close contact, and we're able to address the needs of those individuals and respond better.

It also improves the health outcomes for those individuals affected.

As you may already know, we've had one death in lane county and some people that have been very severely medically affected by the disease and other respiratory illnesses.

So by slowing down the influx into our medical providers and our hospitals, we're able to provide better care, more comprehensive care to those individuals and improve health outcomes and potentially prevent dedeath, so that as you one of e factors how or why this is so important.

Another piece of this is public health's ability to do our job.

When we see widespread community transmission, we shift to mitigating the effects rather than trying to contain.

Up see that move happened at a global level quite a while ago, but with the component of staying at home, we regain some semblance of being able to do that.

If we have a household where cable pops up, we're able to respond and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the community.

This is a huge asset to us moving forward and will really prove an effective strategy if we do this right as a community, getting through this and returning to normal life as soon as possible.

With that, i will go ahead and introduce our partner from the city of eugene, laura hammond.

>> thanks, jason.

I just want to start by thanking our partners at lane county and the city of springfield.

We've always appreciated working with our local government partners and this experience has only reemphasized how valuable and critical these relationships are.

We really are stronger working together.

The governor's stay home save lives executive order will help protect our families, our neighbors, our health care workers and each other.

In eugene, we want to make sure everyone understands the intent of this rule.

We must flatten the curve, we must slow the spread of covid-19, we must element as much as possible our in-person interactions and when we do go out for essential services, we must remain six feet apart.

It is an important reminder that it is possible to carry this virus unknowingly.

In eugene and in the region, all of our skate parks, sports courts plashing ground equipment are now closed per the governor's order.

While our trails and natural areas are open, we've already seen examples of people packing these spaces to the extent they become unsafe.

So even when you're outdoors it is vital to maintain that six-foot buffer space between yourself and others.

In terms of protecting some of the most vulnerable community members, the folks experiencing homelessness, the city has launched out reach teams today in training.

They're being staffed by folks who have experience working with this community, including folks in our library, recreation and cultural services divisions, down town ambassadors and park ambassadors and we will build these teams to reach out and focus on the safety of individuals where they are and helping them understand how they can help show the spread of this infection.

We're also going to be able to connect folks can medical attention, if needed.

We recognize that covid-19 has changed almost everything about our daily routines.

The governor's order is another remind this virus is going to be with us for a while.

This is a challenge and we're proud of our community for how you've stepped up to it.

Thank you for all the actions you're taking to protect our community and our health care workers.

I'll introduce amber fossen from the city of springfield.

>> all right.

Thank you, laura and jason.

What they've covered today so far is very, very important and i want to echo their sentiments and emphasize a few key things as we move forward.

Every single one of us has a part in this response, whether you're staying home to stay safe and protect other people, or are working to provide our community with access to essential services.

Please, if you must go out, first ask yourself is this necessary?

The governor's order does not change your ability to purchase groceries, pick up preparations, fill up your gas tank, pick up food to go from local restaurants or to do your banking.

However, you should only do those activities when absolutely necessary and reduce the number of trips you need to take.

Grocery stores will remain open.

Wheel we should be prepared, please know the supply chain is in tact.

Please don't flood super markets or grocery stores.

It is also important to remember that this is not wane ter storm or an earthquake scenario.

We still have electricity, running water and waste water services.

Our law enforceent and first responders are out there serving our communities.

All these things should make it easier for people to remain at home.

I want to close by thanking the collaboration among our partners.

We live in a community where the agencies work rather well together than times like this that becomes critical.

We're also thankful to those taking the necessary stems to protect your fellow community members.

Please stay home and stay safe.

Thank you.

>> thank you, amber and laura.

Before i take any questions from members of our media, i would like to thank our asl interpretation that's been happening.

That's an invaluable service and i really appreciative of the work they're doing not only here in lane county but across the nation.

We've seen asl interpretation a priority.

Also, we have lots of people to thank about the work that they're doing, but one of the more overlooked and it can be overlooked, at least is members of our custodial community so thank you so much for the work you're doing allow us to stay open in the capacity that we are took the things we're doing for the community.

That is an invaluable service, as well.

At this time okay i will take questions from the media.

>> a couple questions, the first is four confirmed cases really the accurate number?

How many actual pieces are there.

>> the question is is four confirmed cases an accurate number and how many questions does -- how many cases does lane county public health they will we have now.

No, it is not an accurate number.

Four is not the totality of cases here in lane county, that is the result of testing that has been available and we know testing has absolutely been at a premium, there aren't enough tests or enough of the reagents and chemicals needed to perform the tests to get that accurate picture.

That is not accurate, those are representing the most severe cases and, unfortunately, we're still in the same situation in terms of not being able to do widespread testing throughout the county.

We are hoping that that situation improves, however we are seeing other methodologies like the social distancing, like the governor's order, start to take effect and we're confident it will make a difference.

So the follow-up question is, is there a delay in test results, yes, there is.

We've noticed a delay at virtually all the county works with and we have one state public health lab we worked with in hillsboro and private labs, those private labs and the state public health lab are all experiencing shortages of the chemicals needed to process the test.

I mentioned in yesterday's press brief, rand test has received emergency approval by the fda.

The rollout is being worked on at the federal level on that, but that is going to be a vital and necessary part of our ability to test.

Now, it is important, as we anticipate that coming on board, those already point of care tests, not like an at-home pregnancy test you can do at home.

The reason being is not just only ply but the variability of the outcome.

We need to make sure we're not having paul false positives and false nevers.

That can happen in doctor's offices and hospitals hopefully in the near future.

>> a person calls the station, said he has certained flu-lake symptoms for weeks but was unable to get a test.

>> this is a question from kezi, apparently a community member called the station hand symptom as couple weeks and they were told to get a test.

When they went to a provider, they were turned a test.

So, really, i think it has been three or four-weeks the guidance around how testing is done changed, and so what that changed to is that we are relying on our medical community and our providers to make the determination who have needs to be tested.

Now, "need" is a tricky word there because it is not need in terms whatever public health would prefer, which is that widespread testing but looking at the testing resources that are available and working with that number.

Working with the amount we have to work with and figuring out the best way forward and really the emphasis has band making sure that those with the most severe illness are tested so that we can have a better idea about how the virus is moving through the community at that level, the most severe level, and then how can we appropriately respond to those individuals so it is very likely people have been refused tests who are positives, and you know, hopefully that situation for them does not escalate and they don't move into that severe category but they're able to stay home and recover from the illness and not spread the illness any more than necessary.

>> what's the status of county parks and campgrounds and are any of those open for day use.

>> the question from tom at kval is what is the status of county parks and day use areas and are those open for use.

So, in accordance, the governor's order really looked at the state park bus closed a lot of public years and the county is following that advice and closing down most of our campgrounds and most of our areas.

Look for more guidance.www.laneu s.

We have a specific page designed specifically towards the governor's order and you can find more detailed information there.

>> are there any plans to open hotel rooms to people who are homeless in response to the coronavirus?

>> the question is from ray chech at klcc, there any plans -- rachael at klcc, are there any plans to hope up hotel rooms to the homeless in response.

We have a variety of resources available, one does involve hotel rooms, those are for people recovering from illness, so individuals that need the acute care but not elevating to the hospital needs.

What we are alooking at from from a wooder perspective, inabling individuals in a broader situation and making sure they have what they need per cdc guidelines, and also for individuals who moved to a shelter situation, we have the shelters available.

It is going to be critical as we approach this, we do this right.

The last i think that public health or any of our partners want to do is spread the disease in that community, so that is one of the reasons we're very careful in setting that up.

We want to comply with the governor's orders, however we want to make sure we're not causing you were necessary new cases.

>> so the stay at home order from the governor -- [inaudible] >> so, the question is, from rachael at klcc, will law enforcement be doing anything different to enforce the order.

The key said indication.

This has been in effect a little over 12-hours so we're trying to make sure the community and individuals in lane county understand what the order entails and we're looking for that voluntary compliance, that is our best and most effective use of this order is to see our community come together under that rationale.

This is how we get through this and move forward and flatten the curve so those conversations are on going and we do anticipate, we've seen pattern within the governor's ordered where the order comes out and additional clarification is made so we're anticipating that clarification come down.

>> some private for-profit colleges are staying open, should they be forced to close?

>> there's specific direction for educational facilities in the governor's order and we would ask people reference that.

We are actively working with our community partners in private and public colleges and making rimdations and having communication with them, as some of the, i guess you could call them complaints come in, some are happe happening in the liain come points, what we're positive and optimistic about, we will see that compliance fall into please.

Our can community patience and understanding is really appreciated at this time.

We've already had people calling in and they're very concerned about some things they're seeing in the community.

I think that is an appropriate response in that level of care and concern be for the community.

We appreciate the amount of care we see, however our community can rest assured we have open lines of communication with most of our businesses and public entities and there needs to be that grace period where we're helping them to fall into compliance with the order.

>> a question, kval, what is the ccontinuity team within the emergency response doing try to help local businesses.

>> one of the first things, not to belabor the point, but we did make a fund available, $200,000 from lane county and $100,000 from each of our cities to extend service loans and that amount that $400,000 was spoken for in about a half hour on sunday before it became available, so obviously, the need exceeds the initial resource, so first thing that we did was starting to look at additional resources that might be available in that untapped area of private contributions so we've been working with several trusts and several large organizations on additional funding as well as encouraging our state and federal partners and the sba for that loan process.

There is a lot of work being done in that liaison work where we're putting pressure and input to the state level and really trying to advocate for our local businesses in addition to just making those funds available.

>> i don't have any other questions.

>> in closing i would like to thank our cities and the great partnership we've seen going up to this.

I would like to remind people of that point of around not flushing your sanitation wipes, your bleach wipes, those sort of things.

They are a durable material.

Even if they say they're flushable, we're still advising folks to throw those away and a big shout out to the garbage services that are on going and all those services that are keeping our community afloat during this time, thank you for your patience and thank you for your compassion.

