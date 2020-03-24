'Big Brother Canada' Has Officially Ended Production Due To COVID-19 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:51s - Published 'Big Brother Canada' Has Officially Ended Production Due To COVID-19 Another one bites the dust. Just this afternoon, Global and Insight Productions officially confirmed that they're ending production on Big Brother Canada season eight due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this