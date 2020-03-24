Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kim Kardashian Slams Taylor Swift - Todrick Hall & Khloe Kardashian React

Kim Kardashian Slams Taylor Swift - Todrick Hall & Khloe Kardashian React

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 04:14s - Published < > Embed
Kim Kardashian Slams Taylor Swift - Todrick Hall & Khloe Kardashian React

Kim Kardashian Slams Taylor Swift - Todrick Hall & Khloe Kardashian React

Kim Kardashian West & Taylor Swift are arguing over the 'Famous' phone call leak yet again and now Todrick and Khloé Kardashian have chimed in.

Plus, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner seem to be feuding as well.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

heatworld

heat & heatworld.com Kim Kardashian SLAMS 'lying' and 'self-serving' Taylor Swift in furious rant https://t.co/MQdlgF4uKb https://t.co/QL3oIgXEYg 25 seconds ago

mpatriciaeburi

Patricia E. Buri RT @PopCrave: Todrick Hall slams Kim Kardashian in support of his friend Taylor Swift: “After your Ray J video and publicly documenting ev… 1 minute ago

miko_shane

🇨🇴 Miko Shane [email protected] My Status Ain't Bout U RT @TMZ: Todrick Hall calls out “self absorbed, entitled, stubborn” Kim in a series of WILD posts – see what he shared, then deleted! (via… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.