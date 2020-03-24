Real ID deadline postponed

- travelers who don't have- driver's licenses or state- issued- identification that comply with- the new "real id" have been - given a - reprieve.

- on monday, president trump said- he was postponing the - october deadline due to the - coronavirus outbreak.

- the president said he was - concerned about crowding at - state motor-vehicle offices.- the change is intended to foste- social distancing to- help stop the spread of the - coronavirus.- without the change, many would- not be allowed to - board flights in the u.s. - without one of the real id card- trump said the new deadline wil- be announced soon.- the delay is welcome news to- some states who had hoped - for more time because of the- huge numbers of travelers tryin- to get into d-m-v's before the- deadline.

-