Real ID deadline postponed

Real ID deadline postponed

Real ID deadline postponed

Travelers who don’t have driver’s licenses or state issued identification that comply with the new ‘Real ID’ have been given a reprieve.

Real ID deadline postponed

- travelers who don't have- driver's licenses or state- issued- identification that comply with- the new "real id" have been - given a - reprieve.

- on monday, president trump said- he was postponing the - october deadline due to the - coronavirus outbreak.

- the president said he was - concerned about crowding at - state motor-vehicle offices.- the change is intended to foste- social distancing to- help stop the spread of the - coronavirus.- without the change, many would- not be allowed to - board flights in the u.s. - without one of the real id card- trump said the new deadline wil- be announced soon.- the delay is welcome news to- some states who had hoped - for more time because of the- huge numbers of travelers tryin- to get into d-m-v's before the- deadline.

