Large Police Convoy Stopping a Stolen Semi Truck

Occurred on March 22, 2020 / London, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: My wife and I were traveling eastbound on the 401 just past Highbury exit in London, Ontario on when we saw a sea of red and blue flashing lights on the highway ahead of us.

As we got closer we could see over 10 police cruisers following what we found out later to be a stolen transport truck.

The video shows the transport swerving aggressively, after passing over spike strips, and smashing into a police car.