Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Large Police Convoy Stopping a Stolen Semi Truck

Large Police Convoy Stopping a Stolen Semi Truck

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 03:41s - Published < > Embed
Large Police Convoy Stopping a Stolen Semi Truck

Large Police Convoy Stopping a Stolen Semi Truck

Occurred on March 22, 2020 / London, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: My wife and I were traveling eastbound on the 401 just past Highbury exit in London, Ontario on when we saw a sea of red and blue flashing lights on the highway ahead of us.

As we got closer we could see over 10 police cruisers following what we found out later to be a stolen transport truck.

The video shows the transport swerving aggressively, after passing over spike strips, and smashing into a police car.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.