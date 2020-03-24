Freestyle skier built a parkour course at home to kill time

This three-time world champion skier’s #stayathome challenge is out of this world!Don’t try this stunt at home!

🏡🎿Follow the skier @andriragettli on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/p/B-CypTJjdwO/Andri Ragettli on YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/channel/[email protected] on Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Andriragettli