Pennsylvania Officials Announce 207 New Coronavirus Cases
Health officials say the virus is in 40 counties and is quickly spreading.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pennsylvania Officials Announce 207 New Coronavirus Cases WE'RE LIVE I'M JOE HOLDEN FORCBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS".LATE THIS AFTERNOONPENNSYLVANIA ANNOUNCED 207 NEWCASES OF COVID-19.HEALTH SECRETARY SAYS VIRUS ISPRESENT IN 40 COUNTIES ANDQUICKLY SPREADING.WE ARE CONTINUING TO SEETHIS RISE OF NEW CASES OFCOVID-19.THUS, WE ARE SEEING A DOUBLINGOF NEW CASES APPROXIMATELYEVERY TWO OR AT MOST THREEDAYS.AND SO THAT IS LEADING TO THERAPID INCREASES THAT WE'RESEEING.THIS IS THE SAME INCREASE SEENTHROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY.THAT WE'RE SEEING INPENNSYLVANIA.THERE IS SOME VARIABLE INTERMS OF THE TESTING AND TESTRESULTS COME BACK BUT THAT ISREALLY OFTEN THE SAME EACH





