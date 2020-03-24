Delaware County Man Pays Tribute To Freddie Mercury While Spreading Important Message 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:55s - Published Delaware County Man Pays Tribute To Freddie Mercury While Spreading Important Message One man in Delaware County is using this time to pay tribute to Freddie Mercury, the former Queen lead singer, while spreading an important message. 0

STAY AT HOME ORDERS, MEANSIT GETS CREATIVE, ONE MAN INDELAWARE COUNTY PAYS TRIBUTETO FREDDIE MERCURY BYSPREADING A VERY IMPORTANTMESSAGE.♪♪HE IS CALLING THISQUARANTINE QUEEN AND HOPES TORAISE AWARENESS FOR MUSICCREATORS AND PROFESSIONALS WHOARE OUT OF WORK DURING THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC.





