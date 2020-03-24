Jimmy Kimmel Calls Harvey Weinstein's Rumored Coronavirus Prognosis "Good News" | THR News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:56s - Published Jimmy Kimmel Calls Harvey Weinstein's Rumored Coronavirus Prognosis "Good News" | THR News In the latest edition of 'Quarantine Minilogue,' the late-night host addressed the latest news on the coronavirus, Trump's tweet about Asian Americans and Harvey Weinstein rumored to have the virus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this