Olympics postponed to 2021

Olympics postponed to 2021
Postponement of Olympic Games in Tokyo has been decided.
Tweets about this

dopereb

Sandy 🕷🕸 RT @brfootball: Euro 2020 ❌ Copa America ❌ Tokyo Olympics ❌ Another summer tournament is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic https:/… 10 seconds ago

Pres_AthsAust

Athletics Aus Pres 🇦🇺 RT @AUSOlympicTeam: It's official - #Tokyo2020 postponed until 2021. #TokyoTogether https://t.co/4wTqw5lHPG https://t.co/144q2n4clD 12 seconds ago

claireob_

Claire💖 I just don't understand how concerts are postponed sports cancelled shops are being shut even the olympics won't be… https://t.co/CJrDFnm3Fu 13 seconds ago

chatcher2

Junkyard Dog Tokyo Olympics Postponed For A Year https://t.co/wvVo5QMPFw 15 seconds ago

WTBU

WTBU RADIO RT @wtbunewsreports: #Toyko2020 is officially postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus after conversations between Japan's prime minister,… 15 seconds ago

kaikeuna

K. 😭😭😭 Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 https://t.co/ePVSzanU7L 16 seconds ago

TracyYerden

Tracy Yerden Japan Agrees to Postpone Olympics to Summer 2021 https://t.co/gj0mzpAHS6 via @TMZ 17 seconds ago

michaelgrange

Michael Grange RT @NatAchon: proud of the leadership @TeamCanada showed in putting the health & safety of our families, our communities, and our country f… 17 seconds ago

