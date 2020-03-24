Global  

Coronavirus | Pan-India lockdown as cases rise; economic relief: Top 10 updates

From a pan-India lockdown, to measures announced by the Union Finance Minister for economic relief - here are the top 10 updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his second address to the nation within a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 'type of curfew' across the length and breadth of the country.

Hours before the announcement, Nirmala Sitharaman revealed a slew of measures involving tax filing relief, both direct and indirect, and relaxations regarding operation of bank accounts.

Watch the full video for the other top news regarding the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 Coronavirus.

