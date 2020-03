SEPTA Taking Steps To Slow Spread Of Coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:00s - Published Alecia Reid reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SEPTA Taking Steps To Slow Spread Of Coronavirus LIKING TO THE GROCERY STORE TODO IT ALONE TO PREVENTCOMMUNITY SPREAD.ESSENTIAL WORKERS MUSTSTILL LEAVE THEIR HOMES TOTRAVEL TO THEIR JOB AND THATMEANS SEPTA OFFICIALS ARETAKING EXTRA PRECAUTION TOSSSLOW THE SPREAD OF THECOVID-19."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERALYCIA REID CONTINUES OURCOVERAGE AT THE DEPOT INNORTHEAST PHILADELPHIATONIGHT, ALYCIA.REPORTER: JESSICA, SEPTASERVICES MAY HAVE BEEN REDUCETODD A SATURDAY SCHEDULE BUTTHAT DOES NOT MEAN EMPLOYEESGET TO STAY HOME.THE TRANSPORTATION AGENCY HASBEEN WORKING, AROUND THE CLOCKSANITIZING EACH BUS AS THEYFINISH THEIR ROUTE.AS SOON AS THEY ROLL IN FROMSERVICE THEY ARE THOROUGHLYCLEANED AND SANITIZED.TO FURTHER CURB THE SPREAD OFTHE COVID-19, SEPTAREPRESENTATIVES SAY MAJORITYOF THE BUS WEST CLOTHH SEATSHAVE BEEN TAKEN OFF THE ROADS.THEY ARE ALSO TAKING BUSES OUTOF SERVICE THAT WERE NOTEQUIPPED WITH PARTITIONS ANDADDING DRIVER PROTECTIONSHIELDS.SOME CITIES HAVE NOW STARTEDOFFERING PASSENGERS, FREERIDES AND TO ENTER THROUGHBACK DOOR IN ORDER TO GRABMORE PROTECTION FOR DRIVERS.SEPTA'S ASSISTANT GENERALMANAGER SCOTT SAWYER SAYS THISIS A VERY FLUTE SITUATION ANDWORKING TO ENSURE EMPLOYEESARE AS SAFE AS POSSIBLE.WE ARE LOOKING AT EVERYOPTION RIGHT NOW.WE ARE ENCOURAGING AGENCIESAND WE ARE ABLE TO RUN100 PERCENT BARRIER EQUIPPEDBUSES WITH OUR FLEET BECAUSEWE HAVE REDUCED SERVICE.THAT IS ONE ADVANTAGE IBELIEVE WE HAVE OVER SOME OFOUR OTHER AGENCIES, SO WE AREABLE TO GIVE OPERATOR SOMEPROTECTION FROM THAT DIRECTPERSON TO PERSON CONTACT.BUT EVERY OPTION IS STILLBEING CONSIDERED.REPORTER: WITH THETRANSITION RIGHT NEW THERE ISEVEN MORE ROOM ON THE BUS, SOSEPTA'S URGING ANYONE WHODECIDES TO RIDE TO CONTINUE TOPRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING,AND TRY TO STAY AT LEAST6 FEET APART.REPORTING FROM NORTHEAST





