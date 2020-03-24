States Reject President Trump's Talk Of Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions In Favor Of The Economy

President Trump said on Monday he was considering how to restart American business when the 15-day shutdown ends.

The medically necessary shut down is scheduled to end next week, even as the deadly coronavirus spreads rapidly.

However, Governors all over the country warned on Tuesday against lifting restrictions too soon.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said; "No American is going to say accelerate the economy at the cost of human life".

According to Reuters, Trump's primary focus is on how the shut down is affecting the U.S. economy.

State lawmakers and health officials, however, are concerned about the spread of the deadly virus and the capacity to handle the outbreak.

President Trump, a Republican, is seeking to win re-election in November on promises of economic growth.