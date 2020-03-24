Ford Extends Production Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

Ford Motor Co.

Announced on Tuesday that it will not restart production on March 30, as was originally planned.

Plants in the United States, Canada, and Mexico are currently shut down amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters reports the No.2 U.S. automaker said it would reassess the target date for resuming production.

The "Detroit Three" automakers- General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler shut down their U.S. plants due to the coronavirus.