After Sullivan County's first confirmed case - the health department stresses the importance of stat

After Sullivan County's first confirmed case - the health department stresses the importance of state guidelines

There have been at least "50"-thousand-cases.

One of those positive cases of covid-19 comes from "sullivan county".

"officials with sullivan county community hospital say"..

It was an employee at the hospital who tested positive for the virus.

And "that person" is currently self-isolating "at home".

"news 10" spoke with those "at the sullivan county health department" about this case.

"they say"..

They can not stress enough..

Just how important it is that everyone does his or, her part to help stop the spread of covid-19.

////// ////// "this is a serious illness to deal with, and we want people to follow the protocols, and all those governor's orders, so we can try to decrease the number of cases as much as possible."

////// "irish says"..

They've notified people that were in close contact with the patient.

"he says"..

Those people have been asked




