Sixers' Joel Embiid Pledges $500,000 To Combat Coronavirus

He also offered to help workers facing pay cuts before the Sixers changed their plans.

Tweets about this

hrblock_21

denny keller RT @Mfranknfl: BREAKING: After much criticism, #Sixers change course on cutting employee pay ... and Joel Embiid pledges $500,000 for #coro… 58 minutes ago

delawareonline

Delaware Online After Sixers center Joel Embiid pledged to donate $500,000 for COVID-19 relief and Sixers employees facing a pay cu… https://t.co/hgGSbttIBi 2 hours ago

cpsj

Courier-Post After Sixers center Joel Embiid pledged to donate $500,000 for COVID-19 relief and Sixers employees facing a pay cu… https://t.co/0ugmHiuxM7 3 hours ago

GameTimePA_SC

GameTimePA-SC After Sixers center Joel Embiid pledged to donate $500,000 for COVID-19 relief and Sixers employees facing a pay cu… https://t.co/JVNeNOnzCJ 3 hours ago

thedailyjournal

thedailyjournal.com Sixers center Joel Embiid is donating $500,000 for COVID-19 relief and for Sixers employees taking a 20 percent pay… https://t.co/3ms9ROeNs6 3 hours ago

Mfranknfl

Martin Frank BREAKING: After much criticism, #Sixers change course on cutting employee pay ... and Joel Embiid pledges $500,000… https://t.co/eJtgWv2H1P 3 hours ago

rockstar_nar

jarrett 🏁 Joel Embiid with an average salary of $30 mil + endorsements pledges $500k to help coronavirus cause/sixers employe… https://t.co/QzJLbTBYQa 5 hours ago

betsmartpodcast

Bet Smart Podcast https://t.co/8S6g6e7aw2 We have seen players stepping up to help staff. To all the players who have done this so f… https://t.co/nSwN5tMEEY 5 hours ago

