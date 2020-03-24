Sixers' Joel Embiid Pledges $500,000 To Combat Coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:17s - Published Sixers' Joel Embiid Pledges $500,000 To Combat Coronavirus He also offered to help workers facing pay cuts before the Sixers changed their plans. 0

Tweets about this denny keller RT @Mfranknfl: BREAKING: After much criticism, #Sixers change course on cutting employee pay ... and Joel Embiid pledges $500,000 for #coro… 58 minutes ago Delaware Online After Sixers center Joel Embiid pledged to donate $500,000 for COVID-19 relief and Sixers employees facing a pay cu… https://t.co/hgGSbttIBi 2 hours ago Courier-Post After Sixers center Joel Embiid pledged to donate $500,000 for COVID-19 relief and Sixers employees facing a pay cu… https://t.co/0ugmHiuxM7 3 hours ago GameTimePA-SC After Sixers center Joel Embiid pledged to donate $500,000 for COVID-19 relief and Sixers employees facing a pay cu… https://t.co/JVNeNOnzCJ 3 hours ago thedailyjournal.com Sixers center Joel Embiid is donating $500,000 for COVID-19 relief and for Sixers employees taking a 20 percent pay… https://t.co/3ms9ROeNs6 3 hours ago Martin Frank BREAKING: After much criticism, #Sixers change course on cutting employee pay ... and Joel Embiid pledges $500,000… https://t.co/eJtgWv2H1P 3 hours ago jarrett 🏁 Joel Embiid with an average salary of $30 mil + endorsements pledges $500k to help coronavirus cause/sixers employe… https://t.co/QzJLbTBYQa 5 hours ago Bet Smart Podcast https://t.co/8S6g6e7aw2 We have seen players stepping up to help staff. To all the players who have done this so f… https://t.co/nSwN5tMEEY 5 hours ago