Los Angeles County Reporting A Person Under 18 Has Died From Coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:30s - Published Los Angeles County Reporting A Person Under 18 Has Died From Coronavirus Los Angeles county has reported a person under 18 years old has died from coronavirus. The head of the counties department of public health says it is a devestating reminder that covid-19 affects people of all ages. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alaturka News Los Angeles County Reporting A Person Under 18 Has Died From Coronavirus https://t.co/spbPz47lW4 https://t.co/jtLQOoNMMT 59 seconds ago