2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to be delayed for 'up to a year' due to coronavirus pandemic

2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to be delayed for 'up to a year' due to coronavirus pandemic

2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to be delayed for 'up to a year' due to coronavirus pandemic

Japan’s NHK public television says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics during talks with IOC President Thomas Bach.

