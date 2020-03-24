Global  

Ford teams with 3M, GE, UAW to speed production of respirators, ventilators for COVID-19 patients

Ford teams with 3M, GE, UAW to speed production of respirators, ventilators for COVID-19 patients

Ford teams with 3M, GE, UAW to speed production of respirators, ventilators for COVID-19 patients

Ford teams with 3M, GE, UAW to speed production of respirators, ventilators for COVID-19 patients

Ford Motor Company is teaming up with 3M and GE Healthcare and the UAW to lend its manufacturing and engineering expertise to quickly expand production of urgently needed medical equipment and supplies for healthcare workers, first responders and patients fighting the novel coronavirus.

