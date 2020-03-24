Terre Haute woman sends cards to the elderly

Global  

In a world full of "e-mails" and "text messages" "a hand written note" is a bit of a lost art.

"a terre haute woman" is using "her free time these days" to send cards to the elderly.

"helen huddle-son" dropped-off cards at the door "of bethesda gardens" this week "huddleson says"..

"the idea" originated from her mother's experience as a resident "at bethesda gardens".

Opening the mail brought her mom "a lot of joy"!

She wants residents to feel remembered during this difficult time.

////// ///// "if anyone can help and do something like this, it's really free.

It just takes your time to do it, and they really appreciate it.

So that's why i decided to do it."

/////// "huddleson" hopes others will




