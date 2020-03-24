Terre Haute woman sends cards to the elderly

World wars".

In a world full of "e-mails" and "text messages" "a hand written note" is a bit of a lost art.

"a terre haute woman" is using "her free time these days" to send cards to the elderly.

"helen huddle-son" dropped-off cards at the door "of bethesda gardens" this week "huddleson says"..

"the idea" originated from her mother's experience as a resident "at bethesda gardens".

Opening the mail brought her mom "a lot of joy"!

She wants residents to feel remembered during this difficult time.

"if anyone can help and do something like this, it's really free.

It just takes your time to do it, and they really appreciate it.

So that's why i decided to do it."

/////// "huddleson" hopes others will