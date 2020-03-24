Trump Wants To Lift Restrictions By Easter Despite Public Health Risk

President Trump announced on Fox News that he wants to reduce precautions put in place to fight the coronavirus by April 12.

When asked by Fox News why he chose April 12, Trump said it would be great to have "packed churches all over our country".

April 12 is the Christian holiday Easter Sunday and typically sees churches with large gatherings of worshipers.

Trump made the announcement despite experts' warnings that the deadly virus will still be rapidly spreading.

First Lady Melania Trump canceled the White House Easter Egg Roll last week in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Public health experts agree that Americans should stay home as businesses and schools close in an effort to contain the virus.

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that the US could soon become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.