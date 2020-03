Vida Taco offering curbside meals, open from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday

AND LOCAL BUSINESSES STILNEED YOU'RE SUPPORT.

IF YOUCAN SPARE CAN SPARE PAYING FORA CURBSIDE MEAL━ YOU'LLHELP MEMBERS OF OUR COMMUNITYSTAY ALOAT UNTIL THINGS GETBACK TO NORMAL.

YOU CAN TAKEIN THE VIEWS OF POINT HARBORAND ENJOY A MARGARITA TO GO ATVIDA TACO BAR.

THEY'LL SHOWYOU A WHOLE NEW SIDE TO TACOTUESDAY━ WITH THEIRCURBSIDE MENUE.

THEY'REOPERATING TUESDAY THROUGHSATURDAY FROM 4 TO 6 PM.THEY'VE EVEN HAVE A 6 FOOTBARRIER TO WHERE THEY'LL LEAVYOUR ORDER━ TO CALL INADVANCE.

YOU CAN ALSO VENTURETO THE NEARBY COFFEESHOP ANDSMOOTHIE BAR TO SUPPORT ANDSPEND SOME CASH.

15:2━40 Eachorder is ver, very Important.Right now, as you know therestaurant staff has beenfurloughed so getting theopportunity to generate somebusiness gives me theopportunity to bring backstaff, kind of rotate peopleout.

Right now wewith nothing so any little bithelps.

TACO VIDA STARTED IT'CURBSIDE PICKUP LAST WEEK ANDWILL CONTINUE AS LONG AS ITHAS YOUR SUPPORT.NOW THERE'S A SUPER EAS