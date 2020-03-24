Coronavirus: así se repartirán las ayudas humanitarias en Cartagena 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:25s - Published Coronavirus: así se repartirán las ayudas humanitarias en Cartagena Aislarse para evitar el contagio del coronavirus no es tan sencillo como parece. Son muchos los cartageneros que no tienen un trabajo estable y en medio de la cuarentena obligada dejan de recibir ingresos para sustentar a su familia. 0

