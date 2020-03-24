Global  

Coronavirus Update: MTA Announces Major Service Cuts With Reduced Ridership, Crew Shortages

Coronavirus Update: MTA Announces Major Service Cuts With Reduced Ridership, Crew Shortages

Coronavirus Update: MTA Announces Major Service Cuts With Reduced Ridership, Crew Shortages

Facing reduced ridership and crew shortages because of the coronavirus outbreak, the MTA says it will be running on what they're calling an "essential service plan."

