'Family is first...' While autobody shops are deemed essential, local owner says he closing to keep

While autobody shops are deemed essential, local owner says he closing to keep his workers safe - with pay

When the governor gave his "stay at home order"..he deemed several businesses "essential".

That includes autobody shops in indiana.

But one terre haute facility says they are closing regardless.

We stopped by "scott's custom colors and autobody" on the north side of terre haute.

Owner scott mcdaniel told us....he took it upon himself to shut down for the next two weeks.

He has 16 employees and he says he wants them all to be safe.

The business is temporarily shutting down to protect the workers and their families.

But mcdaniel says he "is" still paying his workers during this tough time.

Money that's coming out of "his" pocket...but he says he's glad to do it.

..."the financial part versus the health and the families...it overweighs it.

Family is first absolutely!.."

Scott's custom colors and autobody will follow the governor's




