Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Playwright Terrence McNally Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Playwright Terrence McNally Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Playwright Terrence McNally Dies From Coronavirus Complications
Legendary playwright Terrence McNally has died from coronavirus complications.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoronavirusGU

Coronavirus Global Update American playwright Terrence McNally dies of coronavirus complications Terrence McNally, a revered American playwri… https://t.co/9nxPo1Vc7r 3 seconds ago

ImKaBoomBOX

kaboombox RT @BroadwayWorld: Breaking: Tony-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies from Coronavirus Related Complications at 81 https://t.co/KqxqgG… 5 seconds ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Multiple Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally dies at 81 https://t.co/rc0H6IDyYn 23 seconds ago

GamingLawyerJ

Gaming Lawyer JP RT @AudraEqualityMc: My dear sweet brilliant kind Terrence. The world is not nearly as sweet of a place without you in it. My heart is brea… 30 seconds ago

mattbb2009

Matt Bernhardt RT @ABCWorldNews: REST IN PEACE: Terrence McNally, one of America’s great playwrights, has died of complications from the coronavirus. He w… 35 seconds ago

MarcusGPurnell

Marcus Purnell RT @TheLastWord: Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally dies from coronavirus complications https://t.co/zVX6yz747i https://t.co/pg7ztwN… 57 seconds ago

mdjacksondallas

Misti Jackson RT @JMaverickJacks1: Author of "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and "Ragtime" dies of coronavirus. Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally dies… 58 seconds ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally dies from complications of coronavirus https://t.co/muLzbWPRHs 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.