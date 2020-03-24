Texas Lt.

Governor Says Older Americans Should Take Risks During Coronavirus Pandemic While on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' Dan Patrick expressed the need for America to return to normal.

Even though older people are more susceptible to the ongoing pandemic, Patrick said work must continue and that senior citizens will take care of themselves.

Dan Patrick, via 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Patrick added that the risk is worth taking so the economy can be stable in the future.

He also claimed America will collapse within a few months if shutdowns continue.

Dan Patrick, via 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' The comments come as President Trump has signaled his own impatience with nationwide closings.