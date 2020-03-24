Texas Lt.
Governor Says Older Americans Should Take Risks During
Coronavirus Pandemic While on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,'
Dan Patrick expressed the need for
America to return to normal.
Even though older people
are more susceptible to
the ongoing pandemic, Patrick said work must continue and that
senior citizens will take care of themselves.
Dan Patrick, via 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Patrick added that the risk is worth taking so
the economy can be stable in the future.
He also claimed America will collapse
within a few months if shutdowns continue.
Dan Patrick, via
'Tucker Carlson Tonight' The comments come as President Trump
has signaled his own impatience with
nationwide closings.