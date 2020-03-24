YouTube to Reduce Video Quality
Worldwide for a Month Last week, the video streaming service
downgraded to standard definition in
the E.U., the U.K. and Switzerland.
On Tuesday, YouTube announced
that it would be implementing
the same measures globally.
The reduction in video quality
is meant to minimize the strain
on worldwide networks as more people have been using the
internet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
YouTube says current usage is
expanding demand across more hours
and causing lower usage peaks.
The policy will begin on Tuesday
and gradually roll out over
the course of a few days.
It is expected to last
for about 30 days.
According to CEO Susan Wojcicki, YouTube has 2 billion monthly users.