YouTube to Reduce Video Quality Worldwide for a Month

YouTube to Reduce Video Quality Worldwide for a Month Last week, the video streaming service downgraded to standard definition in the E.U., the U.K. and Switzerland.

On Tuesday, YouTube announced that it would be implementing the same measures globally.

The reduction in video quality is meant to minimize the strain on worldwide networks as more people have been using the internet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

YouTube says current usage is expanding demand across more hours and causing lower usage peaks.

The policy will begin on Tuesday and gradually roll out over the course of a few days.

It is expected to last for about 30 days.

According to CEO Susan Wojcicki, YouTube has 2 billion monthly users.

